MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZAMBIA’S most famous derby will be on display today when Power Dynamos welcome bitter rivals Nkana as the Super Division enters round 31.

This fixture, set for Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, does not need introduction.

When the two foes lock horns, stakes are higher than the three points as it is about reputation and dominating the city. On the Super Division log, Power are fifth with 51 points, two better than sixth-placed Nkana.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

