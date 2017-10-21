Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Hakainde Hichilema has charged that President Edgar Lunga lacks the moral authority and desire to fight corruption. Mr Hichilema says recent allegations of corruption in government made by former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Chishimba Kambwili should be taken seriously by all well-meaning Zambians. He says the allegations by the Roan Member of Parliament have vindicated him when he said that the Patriotic Front government is a corrupt regime.

