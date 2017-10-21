PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has cautioned the Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Michael Katambo and all extension officers at the ministry against any bureaucracy in implementing development programmes in the fish industry.

“I don’t like warning people because if I warn and I don’t fire you, people will be saying why haven’t fired him. It’s rare that I warn people publicly but I want to warn you and your staff not to depart from the project objectives,” he says.

Mr Lungu was launching the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZADEP) in Lilayi under the theme “Zambia Aquaculture on Sustainable Growth” when he expressed his impatience with Mr Katambo.

