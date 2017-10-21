Fashion Trends with ANGELA CHISHIMBA

GETTING dressed in summer starts from the feet up. Whether you are exploring the city streets, or dancing till dawn, the season’s best activities require shoes to match.

There are so many options for shoes to wear in summer. You can choose to wear gladiators, skimmers, wedges, mules, sneakers, and platforms…the list of summer’s best shoes goes on and on. Here are some of the options according Vogue website, and the best outfits to wear them with.POINTED-TOE SKIMMERS As a chic alternative to heels, wear your new pointy flats with an ankle-grazing dress and futuristic accessories. Pair your pointed toe flats with skinny or straight leg jeans or pants and make sure the hemline finishes at or just below your ankle – you don’t want any bunching of fabric at the bottom. When it comes to wearing your pointy flats with a dress or skirt, go for a hem length that falls above, on or just below the knee – depending on your height and what looks best on you.KNEE-HIGH GLADIATOR SANDALS These ultimate statement sandals call for a breezy white dress and little else this summer. The key to styling these sandals is to pair them with simple minis, dresses, or shorts so they don’t overwhelm your outfit.WHITE SANDALS Chunky white sandals might seem like strange bedfellows for earthy prints, but as Dries Van Noten proved, the pairing is oh-so-right.PLATFORM WEDGES For an eclectic mix, pair your wedges with a ruffled blouse and patent leather coat. Wedges look better when paired with a casual outfit unless you find an elegant pair. They look fabulous when paired with a maxi dress or skirt, summer dress, shorts, A-line skirt and wide or flared pants.MULTI-STRAP PUMPS Good-bye, little black dress; hello, little black pumps. A graphic jacket, matching shorts, and a bra top.OPEN-TOE MULES Fashion’s most ubiquitous shoe look goes minimal with a pastel slipdress.SLIPPER HEELS Also known as the “glove shoe,” consider high-front heels the ideal foil to a floral print dress.WHITE SNEAKERS Summer after summer, we will keep coming back to these standby kicks. This season, however, leave the sporty separates behind and wear yours with a blush suit.PLATFORM SANDALS If you are going to sport the shoes, why not go all the way with a sheer blouse and a leather mini?ROLLER SKATES Make Moschino’s Barbie girl your summer style icon with a pair of white skates and head-to-toe bubblegum pink. Have a blessed weekend.For comments email: achishimba@gmail.com or achishimba@daily-mail.co.zm.

