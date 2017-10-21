STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila says the United Party for National Development (UPND) should stop deceiving people in Western Province that its president Hakainde Hichilema will be inaugurated as head of State.

Mr Mwila said in Kalabo yesterday that UPND’s alleged deceit exposes the extent of the party’s desperation for power. This is according to a statement released yesterday by PF media director Sunday Chanda.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

