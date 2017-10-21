STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

GOVERNMENT has cautioned residents of Kanyama township in Lusaka against attending public meetings because of the threat of cholera, which broke out on October 6.

Vice-President Inonge Wina says public gatherings are not allowed in the cholera-prone and densely-populated Kanyama Township at the moment to prevent the further spread of cholera in line with the Public Health Act. She was speaking in Parliament yesterday during the Vice- President’s question time.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

