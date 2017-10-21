CATHERINE MUMBA, Vubwi

VUBWI district commissioner Margaret Miti says those still aggrieved about the outcome of last year’s general elections should stop complaining on social media but use platforms like the commission of inquiry into Voting patterns and electoral violence.

She said complaining on social media and other wrong platforms makes the country look so disorganised and worsens the situation. Ms Miti said this during the official opening of the commission of inquiry into voting patterns and electoral violence public sittings here on Thursday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

