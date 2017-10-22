JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has warned against red tape in implementing a US$50 million African Development Bank (AfDB)- supported fish project that will benefit about 12,000 fish farmers and entrepreneurs as well as 50,000 auxiliary businesses.

The President yesterday launched the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project in Lusaka’s Lilayi area whose scope will include private sector financing, aquaculture parks, out-grower clusters and building feeder roads to aqua parks. The AfDB has pumped in 89 percent of the finances with the Zambian Government providing about US$5 million in the project to be implemented over a period of five years.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

