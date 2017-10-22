KABANDA CHULU, Kalabo

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has so far bought 450,000 metric tonnes of white maize at a cost of K545 million, 11 days before the end of the marketing season.

FRA has also spent K7.9 million to buy 3,050 metric tonnes of soybeans with Eastern and Central provinces being the largest sellers of the commodity. During a courtesy call on Kalabo District Commissioner Fridah Luhila, FRA executive director Chola Kafwabulula said 90 percent of the targeted 500,000 metric tonnes of maize for strategic food reserves has been met.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

