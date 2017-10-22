October 15 2017, the date the Ministry of Agriculture said the 2017/2018 farming inputs’ distribution would be flagged off, has come and gone without any sign of the program being flagged off. According to farmers news distributed by the Zambia Union of Farmers, with baited breath, farmers are now waiting for the Ministry to flag off the inputs under the E-Voucher, which this season goes 100%. Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya said on October 6, 2017 that government would start the distribution of farming inputs by October 15, 2017 in order for farmers to prepare adequately for the 2017/2018 farming season.

