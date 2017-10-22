Government says it will soon engage various stakeholders on the statutory instrument it is developing that will determine the timeframe for the fishing ban period. Currently the fish ban period is for 3months and this is expected to be extended in a bid to preserve and increase the fish population in areas like Lake Tanganyika where the stock is getting depleted as a result of over fishing. Livestock and Fisheries Minister Michael Katambo says the SI on the need to extend the fish is expected to be in place after government has concluded the consultations with various stakeholders.

