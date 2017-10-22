PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has accused UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of not serious about the much talked about dialogue saying he should not be taken seriously. The PF Secretary General has wondered why the UPND leader has continued exhibiting hypocrisy regarding the dialogue stakeholders have been promoting. He says President Lungu has always been ready to meet and dialogue with any leader from the Opposition but UPND says they want to have a face to face meeting with Mr. Edgar Lungu and not President Edgar Lungu.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

