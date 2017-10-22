NDC national youth chairman Charles Kabwita says his party is extremely grateful that its political consultant Chishimba Kambwili graced their mobilization meeting in Kitwe today. In an interview with News Diggers! Kabwita said Kambwili, who is expelled Roan PF member of parliament, encouraged National Democratic Congress members to embark on an aggressive mobilization exercise.

