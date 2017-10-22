Expelled Roan Patriotic Front Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is reaching to President Edgar Lungu after having pledged to tone down in his attacks on government. Kambwili has in the spirit of the National Day of Prayer and Fasting made peace with Mandevu Member of Parliament Jean Kapata who poured water on him at parliament during an altercation. The outspoken Kambwili has thought better of his stinging attacks on government and is looking for a way to make peace with President Lungu.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

