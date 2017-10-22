NITROGEN Chemicals of Zambia has announced that it will soon demolish over 200 houses allegedly built on its land in Kafue’s Flash Butt area. NCZ chief executive officer Zuze Banda disclosed this when UPND Kafue member of parliament Miriam Chonya and district commissioner Joseph Kamana toured the fertiliser manufacturing company. He said NCZ had warned the developers several times to stop building on its land but most of them had ignored the warning.

