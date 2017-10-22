Solwezi West UPND Member of Parliament Teddy Kasonso Friday morning put National Development Planning Minister Lucky Mulusa on the spot asking him to explain why the state of infrastructure is still poor yet the province is contributing about 8% to the country’s GDP. Kasonso wanted to know how the ministry is sidelining the province despite contributing well to the country’s GDP. The parliamentarian who seemed emotional had no kind words for his fellow north westerner.

