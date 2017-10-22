JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

DUBBED “Zambia Day”, the event, organised by Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), did not necessarily discuss mineral royalties; prominent freedom fighter Mama Chibesa Kankasa shared her experience during the independence struggle.

Mama Kankasa is often in the news during this time of the year, but her testimony on Friday at Pamodzi Hotel had some freshness to it. She narrated how she sat on a box of ammunition to stop British police from using them during the struggle for independence.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

