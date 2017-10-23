KABANDA CHULU, Nkeyema

ABOUT 80,000 metric tonnes of maize still marooned at various Food Reserve Agency (FRA) satellite depots around the country could be destroyed by rains if the agency does not quickly pay the over K200 million it owes transporters.

During a visit to Lombelombe satellite depot here on Saturday, FRA executive director Chola Kafwabulula said there is need to urgently find money to pay transporters so that they can start ferrying maize from satellite depots to suitable storage facilities. “The countrywide picture is that we are running against time since the rains are about to start. The risk is to too high because 80,000 metric tonnes of maize is still uncollected in the field and we fear that it may be soaked by the rains and get wasted.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

