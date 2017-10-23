Government says the best gift that families and the nation as a whole can give to a girl child is education.Minister of Higher Education Professor Nkandu Luo says it is however saddening that some parents are in the habit of forcing their girl children in early marriages as they perceive them as burdens once they fail to meet their needs. Professor Luo observed that lack of sanitary pads for instance is a serious hindrance for a girl child to attend classes hence government is working towards addressing such challenges to enable the adolescent female child not to stay away from class.The Minister was speaking when she received 140, 000 sanitary pads donated by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) to schools in her constituency . The donation to the schools in the area is aimed to meet the sanitary needs of the girl-child.Prof. Luo has since urged the adolescent girl children to take advantage of the development and ensure that they report for school even when they are having their monthly periods.

