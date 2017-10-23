Agriculture Permanent Secretary Julius Shawa has appealed to farmers in the country to be patient with government with regards the distribution of farming inputs. Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya had indicated that her ministry government would start the distribution of farming inputs by October 15, 2017 in order to enable farmers prepare adequately for the 2017/2018 farming season. But some farmers are now beginning to panic that the ministry has still not yet started distributing farming inputs.

