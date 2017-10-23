Ex-Post Newspaper journalist David Kashiki has authored a book detailed the fall of the once mighty Post Newspaper. David Kashiki, now a freelance photojournalist, joined The Post in its last five years of existence. He gathered enough data and presents eyewitness account that brought an end of an era to a fierce newsppaper that had shaped Zambian journalist for over two decades.

