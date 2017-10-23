The Ministry of Health has distanced itself from a fake statement circulating on social media suggesting that it has cancelled Independence Day celebrations. Spokesperson Maximillian Bweupe has since urged the public to dismiss the statement with the contempt it deserves.

Dr Bweupe has further encouraged all media houses to ignore the statement bearing a fake name of the Spokesperson. Meanwhile Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has warned the public against falling prey to people behind fraudulent e-mail messages and financial scams misusing the name of the Ministry and that of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) to obtain money from unsuspecting individuals on grounds that they have been offered free motorbikes.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

