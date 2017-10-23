On October 13 President Chagwa Lungu and his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma stood side by side commissioning the memorial site of Oliver Reginald Tambo in Lusaka’s Chelstone area. It was a befitting memory for the man who led the liberation movement that is the African National Congress (ANC) in exile. Tambo spent 23 of his 33 years in Lusaka at the Chelstone house that doubled as a safe house.

Befittingly Kenneth David Kaunda was part of the event as he became the godfather of liberation movements in Southern Africa sheltering freedom fighters across the region. At a time when the contribution of freedom fighters to the liberation of the continent is but a dim memory for the current generation of citizens. As Zambia celebrates its 53rd Independence anniversary perhaps the Tambo beacon should provide a reference point on where this continent is coming from. Not too long ago the OR Memorial site was but just another house doubling as a garage until Stanbic Zambia caught on the cue by government declaring it a memorial site to renovate it.

