President Edgar Lungu has launched a $50 Million fish project under the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project. The project is themed “Zambia Aquaculture on the path of Sustainable growth. President Lungu says 1,200 fish farmers and entrepreneurs comprising 50 percent women and youth will benefit from the project.

