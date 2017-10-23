  ||    23 October 2017 @ 10:28

President Edgar Lungu has launched a $50 Million fish project under the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project. The project is themed “Zambia Aquaculture on the path of Sustainable growth. President Lungu says 1,200 fish farmers and entrepreneurs comprising 50 percent women and youth will benefit from the project.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.