Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda has commended government for its fight against cancer. Mr. Banda says government has invested in many cancer detection equipment, a move that will save a lot of lives. Due to globalisation and a change in lifestyle in Africa, there is a rise in non communicable diseases which includes cancers.Worldwide there are 14 million new cases of cancer.57% of these are in developing countries. It is projected that by 2030 there will be 21 million new cancer cases.(Globocan 2012)

