The United Freedom Fighters of Zambia (UFFZ) has reminded Zambians to preserve peace and unity as the nation commemorates 53 years of independence. UFFZ Chairperson Sikota Wina has told QTV News via telephone that Zambia was founded on the basis of national unity and thus the need for all the people to promote peace and unity in the country. Mr. Wina, who is also a Veteran Politician, is furthermore reminding Zambians to always remember that what unites them is much more important than what divides them.

