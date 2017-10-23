LUBONA MWIMBE, Kitwe

POLICE in Mufulira have arrested four people, three of them from the same family, for allegedly murdering a man believed to be in his 70s on suspicion that he was practising witchcraft.

Copperbelt commissioner of police Charity Katanga confirmed the arrest of the suspected assailants in an interview yesterday. She identified the suspects as Jerry Mukwana, 19, Whiteson Mwansa Junior, 26, Whiteson Mwansa Senior, 49, and Bertha Mwansa, 46, who all allegedly participated in beating the old man to death.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

