The mayhem in the timber industry has been brought to the fore by the Zambia National Association for Saw Millers detailing a trail of alleged corruption in the process. Timber has been dubbed the new mineral mine in Zambia with the Mukula tree attracting high level interest from top government officials that are elbowing legitimate dealers out of business. Minister of Lands Jean Kapata’s name has kept popping up in the conspiracy that has the Chinese businessmen at the centre of it.

