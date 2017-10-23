STEVEN MVULA and KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

INDEPENDENCE celebrations at State House and other places where there are no cases of cholera will go ahead tomorrow, chief government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga has said.

United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson Charles Kakoma yesterday asked Government to cancel independence celebrations after its planned rally in Kanyama could not be held due to an outbreak of cholera in the sprawling township. But Ms Mulenga said in an interview yesterday that the cancellation of the UPND rally should not be politicised.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

