UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka says it is irresponsible and childish for PF secretary general Davies Mwila to say until Jesus comes, the opposition party will never form government when his party stole the last election. Addressing party officials in Kalabo district of Western Province on Friday, Mwila wondered why voters in that area insisted on voting for a party which was constantly losing elections.

