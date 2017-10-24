Dear editor,

ZAMBIA has of late experienced brutal killings of men and children at the hands of some heartless women. We have reported cases in the media and those are not captured by our scribes.

In Lusaka, the media reported how a 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her hubby over conjugal rights. In Chisamba, a 36-year-old woman allegedly murdered her eight-year-old step daughter and buried the body in the backyard of her home.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

