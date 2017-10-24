KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

STANBIC Bank Zambia has provided K70 billion in the last five years to support and finance key economic growth sectors driving the country forward.

Giving an update on corporate investment banking last week, chief executive officer Charles Mudiwa said the financing investment was targeted at different sectors namely power, infrastructure, real estate, agriculture, mining and energy, and small medium enterprises.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

