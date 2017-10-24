  ||    24 October 2017 @ 01:29

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka
STANBIC Bank Zambia has provided K70 billion in the last five years to support and finance key economic growth sectors driving the country forward.

Giving an update on corporate investment banking last week, chief executive officer Charles Mudiwa said the financing investment was targeted at different sectors namely power, infrastructure, real estate, agriculture, mining and energy, and small medium enterprises.
