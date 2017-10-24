  ||    24 October 2017 @ 19:29

A new wave of crime has emerged in which criminals are using sophisticated means of stealing cattle. In Lusaka West, over Eight cattle have been poisoned with the intention of stealing and later resell to unsuspecting consumers. The owner says the eight animals are worth Two Hundred Thousand Kwacha.

