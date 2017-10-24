Forum for Democratic Process (FODEP) Executive Director Chimfwembe Mweenye has urged Government to revisit the national decentralization policy. Speaking during a media Briefing , Chimfwembe said the national decentralization policy need a serious drive that requires Local authorities to channel proceeds from local taxes into service delivery. Chimfwembe says the local authorities have demonstrated limited capacity to handle the influx of economic activities and the growing population in providing quality services under the mandate of the Local Government Act and the 2016 Constitution.

