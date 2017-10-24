LUBONA MWIMBE, APHIUS KAPUTULA, Isoka

GOVERNMENT has spent K64 million on tarring 22 kilometres of township roads in Isoka, Muchinga Province.

Isoka district commissioner Evenwell Mutambo said in an interview yesterday that China Jiangxi Construction Limited, the contractor engaged to undertake the works, has completed the project.

“We don’t have potholes on the roads here in Isoka. Our vehicles are no longer getting damaged because of the good works that have been done on the township roads,” Mr Mutambo said.

