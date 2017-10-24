Former president Rupiah Banda says if the court did not stop him from standing against President Edgar Lungu in 2015, he would have won the elections because Zambians loved the peaceful way in which he handed over power to the late Michael Sata. And Banda says he was humiliated in court over charges of abuse of authority after leaving office, but he has forgotten those who ganged up against him.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

