PRSCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has urged women in the country to inculcate good morals in their children.

Speaking at a funeral service for Patriotic Front Lusaka Province youth chairperson Kennedy Kamba’s mother, Violet Mwape, yesterday, Mrs Wina urged women to emulate the life of Mrs Mwape who stood for the truth.

“My plea to the women of Zambia is that we should bring up our children with good morals. We should not only attend to their physical needs but also teach them values and principles of our Lord Jesus Christ,” she said.

