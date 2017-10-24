  ||    24 October 2017 @ 22:29

Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili today upgraded his shadow boxing antics with Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo when he visited the latter’s constituency on the pretext he buying fish at Kapalala Market. Kambwili, a darling of Copperbelt political enthusiast, sent the exact message he had intended. Kabushi’s Kapalala Market came to a standstill with the out-of-favor official addressing spontaneous meetings.

