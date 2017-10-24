The Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt Saturday afternoon were left in a panic mode after the National Democratic Congress Party invited Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili as a guest speaker at their mobilisation meeting held at Chillers in Kitwe. Pictures from the mobilisation function circulated in all PF WhatsApp groups with most of them showing some of “its” members in attendance caused commotion among party loyalists. Some officials from the Chimwemwe Constituency were spotted in the pictures that circulated in all media platforms, a situation that unsettled the executives in the province.

