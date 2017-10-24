MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

KITWE 5 CHAMBISHI 0

KITWE United on Sunday reclaimed leadership of Division One Zone Two after pummelling Chambishi in a Week 28 match at Garden Park Stadium.

The win pushed the ‘Buchi Boys’to 56 points at par with Kansanshi Dynamos but the former have a better goal difference.

The Ernest Koffi-tutored side have found the back of the net 35 times and have conceded 17 while the Solwezi side has scored 28 and allowed 13 goals.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

