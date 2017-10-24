Countrymen and women,

Good evening

It is my privilege and singular honour to address you tonight on the eve of our 53rd independence anniversary. Personally, and millions of others who witnessed the birth of our new nation, 24th October 1964 remains indelible on our minds and the history of our country. It is, therefore, only fitting and proper that this day is commemorated each year in a special way.

