CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

ARROWS 5 BUFFALOES 1

RED Arrows on Sunday came from behind to beat rivals Green Buffaloes and retain the Independence Rugby Challenge trophy.

The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) -sponsored side bagged K30, 000 while Buffaloes pocketed K15, 000.

Buffaloes converted a penalty through Niven Kunda at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

