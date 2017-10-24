  ||    24 October 2017 @ 01:29

CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka
ARROWS 5 BUFFALOES 1
RED Arrows on Sunday came from behind to beat rivals Green Buffaloes and retain the Independence Rugby Challenge trophy.
The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) -sponsored side bagged K30, 000 while Buffaloes pocketed K15, 000.

Buffaloes converted a penalty through Niven Kunda at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.