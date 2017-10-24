As the nation braces itself to celebrate our 53rd independence anniversary, we at SACCORD would want to wish mother Zambia a very happy independence anniversary. This celebration of this day affords the people an opportunity to reflect on where we have come from as a country and also hopefully reflect on where we want to go as a people. The fight for liberation was not an easy one and it is important that such struggles are celebrated by both young and old. However, as SACCORD we believe that this day must on annual basis incrementally be meaningful to the people.

