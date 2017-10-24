In the audio below, State House press aide Amos Chanda says it is unfortunate that Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province failed to meet President Edgar Lungu on four attempts. Last week, the Nkosi yama Nkosi blasted President Lungu’s leadership saying the Head of State was not willing to listen to traditional leaders. He also vowed that he would never go to State House again because he had lost interest in the government leadership.

