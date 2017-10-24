DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has extolled the Zambia Motor Sport Association (ZMSA) for a well-organised international rally that saw the 2017 African champion being crowned in Lusaka.

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan and his navigator, Drew Sturrock, who won the Gomes/ Pembe Zambia International Rally, were crowned African Rally Championship kings at a colourful prize-giving ceremony at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka while Muna Singh junior received his national championship title.

