  ||    24 October 2017 @ 09:29

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT has extolled the Zambia Motor Sport Association (ZMSA) for a well-organised international rally that saw the 2017 African champion being crowned in Lusaka.

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan and his navigator, Drew Sturrock, who won the Gomes/ Pembe Zambia International Rally, were crowned African Rally Championship kings at a colourful prize-giving ceremony at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka while Muna Singh junior received his national championship title.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.