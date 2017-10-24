In this audio, President Edgar Lungu’s spokesperson Amos Chanda says the options of staying or resigning are in Lucky Mulusa’s hands, but notes that there is no easy way out for him. Chanda said this in an interview when he was asked if it was true that President Lungu asked his National Planning and Development Minister to resign for likening the newly acquired fire trucks to wheelbarrows.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

