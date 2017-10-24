HONE SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has called on Zambians to use Independence Day to inculcate a spirit of patriotism in the young generation to preserve national identity and values.

Addressing the nation on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation television last night on the occasion of Zambia’s 53rd independence anniversary, the President said Zambia was born out of patriotism.

