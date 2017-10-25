  ||    25 October 2017 @ 08:27

Government says it has recorded an outbreak of army worms in Lusaka’s mount makulu area in chilanga district. Transport and Communication Minister Brian Mushimba has confirmed the development. Engineer Mushimba says the army worms which have broken out in mount makulu are a different type from those which broke out last year.

