  ||    25 October 2017 @ 14:27

An Armyworm outbreak has been detected in Mount Makulu area in Chilanga district. Agriculture Minister Siliya has told Q-News that the early detection of the army worms is as a result of the early warning mechanisms that have been put in place. She says the outbreak is a wakeup call to farmers to be weary of the pests.

Read the full Article » QFM RADIO «
Home » News » Headlines »
QFM Radio Independent radio station.