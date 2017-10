An Armyworm outbreak has been detected in Mount Makulu area in Chilanga district. Agriculture Minister Siliya has told Q-News that the early detection of the army worms is as a result of the early warning mechanisms that have been put in place. She says the outbreak is a wakeup call to farmers to be weary of the pests.

