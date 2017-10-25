The Football Association of Zambia has displayed some alarming levels of arrogance after it ignored a query from the Zambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission demanding clarity on the contract the body entered with mobile giant MTN. The ZCCPC stepped into a dispute after City of Lusaka was banned from using Woodlands Stadium as a result of a deal the club signed with Vodafone that FAZ dimmed in conflict with their MTN league agreement. When querying the matter, ZCCPC have denied MTN involvement in banning City of Lusaka for using the stadium for any football competition.

